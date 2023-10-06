4 Ways to Embrace Nature as a Busy Working Parent

Spending as much time as you can in the outdoors is undeniably of huge benefit to both your physical health and your emotional well-being.

But as a busy working parent, it is highly likely that any length of time you do manage to spend outside in nature is either when you are rushing back to the office from the coffee shop, or else on the school run in the early morning.

So, to help both your mind and your body, continue reading to discover four ways to embrace nature as a busy working parent.

1. Take Yourself Off for a Weekend Drive

In that hour when your daughter is at dance class, your husband is golfing, and you have finally been able to empty your email inbox, most likely on a Saturday or a Sunday, do not hesitate to throw on your comfiest clothes and drive to your nearest woodland area, park or lake.

Specifically, as long as the weather permits, you should try, at least once, walking through the grass or by the lakeside barefoot, which is one of the best ways to both literally and metaphorically get close to nature.

2. Surround Yourself with Indoor Greenery

On those days when there is not enough time to even fit in everything you need to, let alone schedule a half-hour’s walk around your local lake or woods, it would greatly benefit to at least have some indoor plants at home.

If you have a garden, you could even experiment with bringing plants inside, in their pots, to arrange in the kitchen to give each growth some chance of rest from heavy downpours. The aesthetics of your kitchen could also be focused on a more natural and organic element, and you could even go all the way and order a beautiful, earthy, and durable natural stone floor from www.mystonefloor.com as well. Flooring has the power to really transform the feeling of space.

3. Have Your Morning Coffee in the Garden

If you usually grab a cold slice of toast on your way to the car in the morning, then even though it may seem counterproductive, you really will quickly love the benefit of getting up that little bit earlier and having ten minutes in the garden.

Whether you have a compact outdoor space or are lucky enough to enjoy a more spacious lawn area, sit down with your morning coffee and engage in simple meditative breathing techniques, immersing yourself in the fresh air.

4. Enroll Upon an Adult Nature Walk

The fourth and final tip is one entirely more practical and is the epitome of ‘grabbing the bull by the horns,’ involving participating in forest therapy in the form of a guided nature walk.

More and more research and time is being poured into discovering the vast and direct positive effects that being immersed in nature can cause. Interestingly, the therapy is derived from the Japanese practice of Shinrin-Yoku, which roughly translates to ‘bathing in a forest’.

With these tips, you’ll be able to feel closer to nature in no time.

