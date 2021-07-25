7 Clever Ways the Tokyo Olympics are Trying to Go Green

The Olympics are having a strange year, what with the Pandemic causing such upheaval, safety protocol, and even local anger. Even still, it’s quite an achievement to pull off the events, and do so while trying to keep your carbon footprint in check.
While flying thousands of people from across the world to compete in the games won’t be considered sustainable for quite some time, there are a number of considerations that went into making these Olympics less harmful to the world, and while unplanned, the lack of spectators are also keeping the Tokyo Olympics a greener games.
Below are some of the efforts that went into making transport, medaling, and dressing more eco-friendly.
The most controversial element of Tokyo’s 2020 Olympics is the main Olympic stadium, which while made from wood, has supposed links to poor agriculture practices.
The olympic torches, designed by Tokujin Yoshioka, are made from recycled construction waste from the 2011 earthquake and tsunamis.
This autonomous, electric e-Palette vehicle was designed to whisk athletes and Paralympic athletes around the games.
Parts of the Olympic medals are made from metals that were recovered from old mobile phones and the like.
Creating over 18,000 beds, Japanese bedding company Airweave designed these simple beds that are made from recycled cardboard. And despite their material, they are stronger than they might seem.
Made from over 24.5 tons of discarded household plastics, the main Olympic podium used in the official stadium makes good use of materials that might otherwise end up in a landfill.
Made from 100% recycled polyester, these skateboarding jerseys from Nike are stylish while also being eco-friendly.
