7 Clever Ways the Tokyo Olympics are Trying to Go Green

The Olympics are having a strange year, what with the Pandemic causing such upheaval, safety protocol, and even local anger. Even still, it’s quite an achievement to pull off the events, and do so while trying to keep your carbon footprint in check.

While flying thousands of people from across the world to compete in the games won’t be considered sustainable for quite some time, there are a number of considerations that went into making these Olympics less harmful to the world, and while unplanned, the lack of spectators are also keeping the Tokyo Olympics a greener games.

Below are some of the efforts that went into making transport, medaling, and dressing more eco-friendly.

