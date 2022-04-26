7 Tips On How To Properly Decorate And Light Up A Shared Office Space

When you work in a shared office space, it’s important to make sure that the environment is conducive to productivity. Poorly planned and lit spaces can be a major distraction and lead to decreased productivity. In this blog post, we will discuss seven tips on how to properly decorate and light up your shared office space.

Find The Right Space

The first step in properly decorating and lighting up your shared office space is to find the right space. If you’re going to be sharing the space with other people, you need to make sure that it’s large enough for everyone to comfortably work in. You also want to make sure that the space is free of distractions and has good lighting.

Don’t Overcomplicate

If you’re sharing an office space with someone, it’s important to keep things simple. You don’t want to overcomplicate the space or make it too cluttered. Keep the decor and furniture to a minimum so that the space feels open and airy. When it comes to lighting, try to use natural light as much as possible. If you need to use artificial lighting, go for something bright and cheerful so that the space feels inviting.

Don’t forget that shared office space is just that – a space to be shared. So make sure you take your roommate or co-worker’s needs into consideration when decorating and lighting the space.

Use Neutral Lighting

If you have a shared office space, it’s important to use neutral lighting. This will help to avoid any glare on computer screens and make the space feel more inviting. You can also use task lighting to help brighten up specific areas where people are working. If you don’t know where to begin make sure you read more online about office lighting. Do your research and pick lighting that won’t bother the people you share a space with.

Try A Two-Person Desk Setup

If you have the option to choose between different desk setups, go for a two-person desk. This will give each of you your own space and make it feel less like you’re working in cramped quarters. You can also personalize your side with some fun decor or photos to make it feel more like your own. If you need more privacy, consider getting a desk with a privacy screen.

Consider Adding Plants

One way to add some life to your shared office space is to include some plants. Not only do they look great, but they can also help purify the air, if you’re not sure which plants are best for indoor spaces, ask someone at your local nursery or gardening store. You can also find lots of helpful information online. Just be sure to do your research so that you choose plants that are easy to care for and won’t die quickly.

If you’re looking for some great office plants, here are a few of our favorites:

Snake Plant: This plant is practically indestructible and can tolerate just about any type of light (including low light conditions). It’s also known to improve air quality.

Spider Plant: Another easy-to-care-for plant, the spider plant is great for purifying the air and adding a touch of greenery to any space.

Succulents: These trendy plants are perfect for desktops or shelves since they don’t require much water or maintenance. Plus, they come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes so you can find one that fits your style.