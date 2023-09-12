Featured Categories
A Beginner’s Guide for Consuming Cannabis

Photo by Jan Zwarthoed

 

It can be an overwhelming experience if you’re new to consuming marijuana. With plentiful strains and forms of consumption, the thought of navigating this topic may feel daunting at first.

Luckily, we’ve got all the beginner basics covered so you can better grasp cannabis consumption. You can also consider reading a weed glossary for the same. Read our post here to learn more about the seven key factors any novice needs to know when enjoying their cannabis safely and responsibly.

 

Photo by Cova

Here’s What A Beginner Should Know About Weed Before Consuming It

1. Types Of Strains Available

If you’re a beginner in weed, it’s important to know about the different types of strains available. Understanding the fundamental differences between indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties can help you to choose what’s right for you. Indica strains tend to be more relaxing. 

On the other hand, Sativa strains are typically more energizing and are often used during the day for productivity. Finally, hybrid strains combine the two, providing a balanced experience. With this knowledge, you’ll be better equipped to start your cannabis journey.

 

 

Photo by Clear Cannabis

2. Methods Of Consumption

Understanding the different consumption methods for someone new to consuming weed can help make an informed decision. Smoking is the most traditional and common method involving inhaling smoke from a joint or a pipe. 

Vaporizing is a newer method, which uses a device to heat and vaporize the weed, resulting in a cleaner, smoother inhale. Edibles, on the other hand, involve consuming weed in food or beverage form. 

This method takes longer, but the high is typically stronger and longer-lasting. Topicals are another option, which involves applying weed-infused creams or oils to the skin for localized relief. Understanding these different methods can help beginners choose the best choice for their individual preferences and needs.

 

Photo by Nora Topicals

3. THC And CBD Levels In Different Strains

As a beginner, it’s important to understand the varying levels of THC and CBD in different weed strains. These two compounds are what make each strain unique in effect and taste. THC is a psychoactive compound, while CBD is non-psychoactive and known for its potential properties. 

Strains high in THC are typically associated with a more intense and euphoric experience, whereas strains with higher CBD levels can provide a more relaxing and therapeutic effect. Researching and experimenting with different strains is important to find what works best for you. Understanding each strain’s THC and CBD levels can contribute to a more enjoyable and informed cannabis experience.

 

Photo by Crystalweed

4. The Importance Of Dosage

When it comes to consuming weed, one of the most important things to remember is the importance of dosage. For beginners, this is especially crucial. It’s easy to get carried away and overindulge, leading to an unpleasant or overwhelming experience. 

On the other hand, not consuming enough may not produce the desired effects. Understanding the potency of the particular strain you’re consuming and how much to take based on your tolerance is key. 

It is generally recommended to start with a smaller dose and gradually increase it as needed. It’s also important to give yourself ample time to assess your feelings before consuming more. Keeping track of your dosage and how it impacts you can help you find the sweet spot for your needs.

 

Photo by Sage Friedman

5. Possible Effects

Before consuming weed, beginners need to understand the possible effects that may occur. Although each person’s experience may differ, some commonly reported effects include changes in mood and motivation. 

Some users may feel relaxed, while others may feel motivated. It is important to start with a low dose and slowly increase as tolerance develops to avoid overwhelming effects. Being in a safe and comfortable environment, surrounded by trusted individuals, is also essential. 

By understanding the possible effects and taking proper precautions, beginners can have a positive and enjoyable experience with weed.

Photo by Enecta

6. The Effects Of Mixing With Other Substances

Before consuming weed as a novice, it’s essential to consider the potentially harmful effects of mixing it with other substances, such as alcohol, tobacco, and prescription drugs. Combining weed with any of these can lead to unwanted side effects. 

Furthermore, the frequency and quantity of mixed substance consumption can affect how you experience its effects, which can be especially concerning for those new to the cannabis scene. 

It’s crucial to be aware of the potential risks and to consume cannabis responsibly by avoiding or limiting its combination with other substances. Education and mindfulness play pivotal roles in ensuring a safe and rewarding experience with weed.

 

Photo by Andy Feliciotti

7. Legalization Status

For individuals new to marijuana consumption, understanding the drug’s legal status is crucial. Before engaging in any activity related to marijuana use, it is important to be aware of state and federal laws. 

Cannabis legalization varies by state, meaning laws regulating its use, possession, and transportation can vary. For example, in states where marijuana is legal, local restrictions may still exist on where it can be used or sold. 

Additionally, some states only allow marijuana use for medical purposes and may require a doctor’s prescription. It is important to know state laws to avoid potential legal repercussions. Understanding the legal status of marijuana is an important first step for newbies to make informed decisions about its use.

Photo by Shelby Ireland

Summing It Up

The use of marijuana for recreational purposes is commonplace in many societies, and understanding the basics of the marijuana plant can be an important tool for novice users seeking to maximize their experience. While there are many things to consider before consuming weed, like its effects on physical and mental health or how it interacts with prescription medications, having a good grasp on basics like terpenes, strain types, and different consumption methods enables practical, responsible use.

Becoming more knowledgeable about cannabis will pave the way for beneficial use—so don’t forget to explore all the research available and build your guide to regulate safe and meaningful marijuana use.

