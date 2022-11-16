Add Some Pop and Fun into Your Home with a Ping Pong Table

Many people aren’t strangers to the ping pong table. As a kid, it was probably the most exciting piece of furniture that they could put their hands on. Nowadays, you don’t have to be a youngster to enjoy this simple game and you can know more about playing it on this page.

Ping pong or table tennis is now played by people of all ages in recreation centers and in backyards, too. The sport has taken off because it’s a great way to stay in shape while having fun at the same time. Especially with the holidays coming, a ping pong table can make for a fantastic addition to a family gathering.

If you’re in the market for a new tennis table, you may wonder what the different types are and which one is right for you. Here’s a quick rundown of the most popular types to help you make your decision:

Indoor: The indoor type is the most common among the others and can be used either in your home or at a commercial establishment like a club or recreation center. They are typically made from wood or composite materials and have a smooth, level playing surface.

Outdoor: As the name implies, the outdoor types are designed for use outdoors. They’re usually made from weather-resistant materials like aluminum or polymer and have a rougher playing surface to account for windy conditions.

Foldables: The ping pong table foldables are great for people who don’t have a lot of storage space or who want to be able to take the playing field with them when they travel. Most have wheels for easy transport and can be quickly set up and taken down.

Conversion Tops: The conversion tops have foam backing and can be quickly assembled. They are easily stored in standard closets and are great for kids and adults alike. This is a great option if you want to save space in your home or if you want the flexibility to use your table for multiple purposes.

Factors to Consider

Room Size and Dimension

Standard sizes are often about 76 cm in height, 1.5 m in width, and 2. 74 m in length. Aside from that, you also need to add the net, posts, balls, and other accessories and make sure there’s storage for them. You might want to get those with two wheels for easier transport and those with breaks so it would be faster to set them up.

Indoor or Outdoor Play

As mentioned, there are various types of indoor and outdoor play. You can expect them to have steel legs that are meant for heavy-duty use and are heavier than most tables. They are colored navy blue or green, and the thickness is often about an inch or half an inch.

There are those tables that come in two pieces, and they require careful assembly. Others have nets and posts inside the packages, but you might have to buy the ball separately. You might also go for those with adjustable heights so the children can enjoy a game or two. These are very useful for those who are just getting the feel of the game and for junior players who want to get their coveted school championships.

What to Know about the Bounds?

While ping pong is typically played indoors, there are those who want to breathe fresh air and play the game outdoors. This is possible with the right playing field. The indoor varieties are often made up of plastic, particle board, or plywood and tend to get damaged by rain and the sun’s ultraviolet rays. Over time, you’ll notice that they become warped, and it’s difficult to play on the surface if they are left outdoors.

To prevent this, you might want to choose the weatherproof types that are built for outdoor play. Their materials are typically made of aluminum or concrete, and the surface is thinner. They can be high-end ones but know that they can be more expensive. Read post about aluminum as furniture on this website: https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/aluminum-furniture-is-about-to-be-everywhere.

Storage

Assuming you don’t have a basement or other large, empty room to keep the board, you’ll need to disassemble it for storage. Most tables come with easy-to-follow instructions for taking them apart. Once it’s dismantled, you can store the individual parts in a closet or garage.

If you have limited space, you may want to consider investing in a cover. These protect the table from dust and moisture while it’s stored and can prevent warping.

A Final Word

With this buying guide, you should now have a good idea of what to look for when purchasing your own table. Remember that size, weight, and height are important factors to consider as the type of material it is made from. Also, be sure to take into account your budget and any special features that you might want. With all of these factors in mind, you should be able to find the perfect ping pong table for your home or commercial space.