If you think a common car is going to stop a tree from going about its business, this series of photos will set the record straight. From classic cars of the 30s to rusty jalopies on farms, we see the strength and resiliency of trees, as they grow right through the floorboards and windshields of cars, permanently trapping their rusty companions forever.

Some of the cars even have carefully cut holes in the hoods, as their human friends have encouraged their growth.

Via Vintage.es