ASICS Creates Purpose Built Covid Face Mask for Runners

A new habit of ours when walking outdoors is holding our breath as runners pass, hoping to be extra cautious against their heavy breathing. We’ve found that very few runners seem to wear masks, and it’s easy to see why.

Cumbersome, easy to fall off, and suffocating feeling when breathing hard, traditional masks aren’t a good fit for athletes.

Running company ASICS is here with a new, purpose-built face mask, not meant for medical use, but to keep infectious droplets from passing to others while exercising. The mask gives extra room for breathing, and has strategic vents at the bottom to allow for airflow, while still offering protection from droplets. Again, not for medical use, only for exercising.

Here’s hoping small advancements like these get adopted, and can help slow the spread of COVID-19 further.

Available on ASICS’ website for $30.

The ASICS RUNNERS FACE COVER was designed at the ASICS Institute of Sport Science (ISS) and helps prevent the spread of droplets by covering the nasal passage without restricting airflow. This face cover’s material helps the fabric dry quickly while improving comfort and breathability. Equipped with more room inside the face cover to make it easier to breathe, this accessory also has strategically placed air holes that increase airflow while preventing saliva from splashing into the open air.