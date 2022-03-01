AutoCamp Joshua Tree Brings Upscale Camping to the Desert

Joshua Tree National Park is a fascinating desert escape three hours outside of Los Angeles. It features namesake Joshua Trees, as well as surreal geologic formations, and world famous stargazing. Encompassing over 790,000 acres, the park has always been a popular destination for those seeking natural wonder.

Now the options for glamping have expanded as well, with AutoCamp’s Joshua Tree, featuring 50 Airstream trailers, all decked out in mid-century modern glory. The property is over 25 acres, and has a communal clubhouse, as well as a general store, pathways, fire pits, and a plunge pool.

Each classic Airstream is in immaculate shape, allowing you to live out your camping dreams, all while staying supremely comfortable and stylish.

They’s paid special attention to the natural environment, with native plantings, minimal irrigation, on-site water treatment, and solar power.

It is the fourth location of AutoCamp, which has other designer spots in Yosemite, Zion, Cape Cod, and The Catskills.