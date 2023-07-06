“Blue in the Mouth” Showcases Dancers Performing as Insects

This artistic and fascinating choreographed dance video is meant to evoke the moving legs of a centipede, frantically yet rhythmically moving across the screen. The black and white aesthetic adds to the drama of the motion and photography.

Pairing sharp editing cuts with dancer movement and hypnotic ferrofluid, we feel part of the music. Entrancing, to say the least.

Reminiscent of a ’90s era Bjork aesthetic, the video is part of the Symbion Project.

“The production on “Blue In The Mouth” has an almost creaturely feel to it, so I approached [filmmaker/choreographer] Kaia Olsen wanting to build insects out of bodies.”

– tawnylawns (Elissa LeCoque)

Symbion Project, AKA Kasson Crooker is an accomplished composer, synthesist, and audio technologist known for his work in synthpop act ELYXR and past bands Freezepop and Splashdown. His 20+ albums span 25 years with genres ranging from downtempo, indie-electronic, ambient, classical, and synthpop. His audio technology creative projects include music games, interactive VR-music experiences, and live quadraphonic performances.

tawnylawns, AKA Elissa LeCoque is an electronic musician, vocalist, and video artist, known for arranging and blending synthesizers with orchestral instruments, as well as creating hand-crafted art-department-heavy music videos. She is the frontwoman of the band Kodacrome, and has been awarded artist grants from the Banff Centre (CAN), The Mudhouse (GR) and the Mauser Foundation (CR).

Both Crooker & LeCoque are co-founders of the label Foil Imprints.

