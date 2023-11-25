Catch the Best Sale of the Year on the Moss and Fog Shop

The Moss and Fog Shop is an extension of our website, a place we wanted to create that embodies the art, design, and curiosity that we find so appealing.

On it, we feature unique, hard-to-find, and charming items that make amazing gifts, and also bring design sensibility to your home. We may be a small business, but our shop can go head-to-head with some of the best design shops out there.

This weekend, we’re offering our biggest sale of the year, with 20-40% off everything in the shop. Just use code DESIGNWEEK at checkout to get a big discount on your entire order.

In addition, we’re gifting every order over $50 with one of our custom cotton tote bags. We thought a free tote bag would be a good way to help you spread the Moss and Fog love, while looking good doing it.

We feature a range of unique design-centric items on our shop, from Mid-Century classics, Eames-inspired curios, and high-quality glassware and vases.

We also have a range of highly colorful and vibrant items, from postmodern wave vases, book stands, and more.

Have a cocktail lover in your life? Our Barware collection features cool glassware, one-of-a-kind coasters, and unique accoutrements that would make any home bartender proud.

From postmodern clocks that appear to drip down your wall to Memphis-Group designs that will add unique style to your home, our items aren’t run of the mill. And certainly aren’t boring.

The Moss and Fog shop has all sorts of clever items to elevate your spaces, add some design inspiration, and bring your home alive.

