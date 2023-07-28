Celebrate National Mustard Day with Mustard…Skittles?

For the uninitiated, National Mustard Day is August 5. Yeah, that was news to us, too.

To mark the occasion, a bizarre collaboration has come to fruition. Skittles, the sweet fruity candy has a new limited edition mustard flavor pack, courtesy of French’s yellow mustard.

These limited edition treats could be surprisingly tasty, or could be a flavor disaster. Either way, they’ve gotten our attention. So, mission accomplished?

Via French’s:

‘This National Mustard Day, we’ve created a confectionary classic that lives

at the intersection of condiment and candy: Mustard SKITTLES®.

We’ve added our own flavorful shade of yellow to this fun-sized staple, crafting a sweet and savory treat that’s sure to tang up your taste buds.’

Not sold in stores, the limited edition Mustard Skittles by French’s will be given away by sweepstakes, or in a series of pop-ups across the US.

