Celebrating Steve Jobs 10 Years After His Death

Steve Jobs changed not just the world of computers, but the way the entire world communicates. His innovation and marketing genius helped take the clunky, hard-to-use computer and made it accessible to everyone.

We were deeply saddened by his death in 2011, shortly after he stepped down from the CEO position at Apple.

It’s hard to believe it’s been a full decade since then. Apple is obviously still doing extremely well, with Tim Cook at the helm. But we can’t help but imagine how much innovation, creativity, and drive was lost Jobs’ absence.

Apple made a nice tribute to their former founder, with narration from Jobs himself, and great black and white photos.