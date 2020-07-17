Choreographed Drones Create a Pandemic Awareness Message In The Sky

South Korea has handled the Covid-19 pandemic much better than most countries. They immediately took it very seriously, and to date, the country has had 13,000 cases, and only 293 deaths. That’s in stark contrast to the United States, that marked 75,000+ cases just yesterday.

Despite their great track record, the country has kept their guard up. Recently they performed a sky show featuring 300 drones, flying in formation to create an animated message. The message thanked healthcare workers, encouraged continued vigilance, and gave messages of hope to onlookers.

If you’ve never seen a drone show, it’s amazing how precisely the small craft can be, lining up at just the right moment to create an image.

Via DesignBoom: