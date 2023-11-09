Classic Black and White Photos of Hardworking Tradespeople

This classic and poignant collection of gelatin silver prints showcase small trades of 1950 and 1951, in London, Paris, and New York.

The tradespeople are all specialized in their craft or trade and showcase a lost era in beautiful black and white. We love the expressions of authenticity and a hard day’s work that show on the tradespeople’s faces.

Photographed by Irving Penn, the series is a snapshot in time, a great time capsule to a different era and attitude.

Via the Irving Penn Foundation, we love stepping back in time and imagining this simpler generation.

