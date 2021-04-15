Cosmic Nature – A New Exhibition Featuring Yayoi Kusama’s Iconic Work

Inhabiting the grounds of the sprawling 250-acre campus of the New York Botanical Garden , the new exhibition Cosmic Nature is a vibrant exploration of Yayoi Kusama’s work. One of the best known artists working today, the Japanese artist is known for her hyper-colorful and expressive sculpture and print work. She has become synonymous with polka-dot festooned sculptures and forms that are recognizable anywhere.

The joyous, nature-inspired work takes form in massive sculptures that are strategically installed in the botanical garden’s many courtyards, fountains and natural spaces.

Running through October of 2021, make sure to visit this vibrant show in person if you’re in the New York area.

Via Colossal: