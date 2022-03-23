Curtains, Blinds, or Shutters? Smart Window Covering Design

If you’ve just purchased a brand-new home then you’ve probably already determined the type of furniture you want to have, along with the kitchen cabinets, wardrobes, and many other things. But have you thought about other items that are both useful and can perfectly embellish your house?

If you’re not sure what we are talking about, we are referring to curtains, blinds, and shutters. All three of them are elements of home décor that simply mustn’t be overlooked, plus they are great “protection” from the sun.

So if you haven’t decided yet which of these three should be purchased, plus you’re unsure how to pick the best one, below we put together some tips that could help you select something that perfectly matches your needs.

Simple Ways To Pick The Right Curtains, Blinds & Shutters

Let’s Start With Shutters – Shutters & Home Style

Here you have to be very careful, due to the fact that the shutter that was made for a Victorian home cannot be used for an Arts & Crafts home, hence, it would be recommendable to pay attention to the houses in your neighborhood and see which style is most suitable for your home.

A majority of modern architectural styles are based on historical styles, so make sure to keep your house façade true to its style. Let’s take a look at some examples:

Louvered – Louvers are generally utilized when you need some form of protection from the rain, but they must be closed. Many people nowadays are accustomed to shutters staying open, therefore, these types of shutters are frequently installed so that rain protection is offered even when they are opened.

Broad and Batten – These are mostly employed on barn-style houses to get that rustic country atmosphere

Bermuda and Bahama – These can normally be found in coastal areas and are good protection from the sun.

What About The Size?

Namely, they should be sized to cover your windows if closed and give you the impression that they are being used even if they aren’t operable. The creative team at Shuttercraft Ltd wants to remind you that shutters are supposed to mirror image the window. Additionally, rails must line up with the transom, lock ail, muntin, or any other element of the window.

What’s Next?

Let’s Move On To Curtains – Focus On The Fabric

As far as the curtains are concerned, the material plays a major role in their appearance, and of course, the entire room. There are so many outstanding options out there, starting from sheer lace, heavy velvet, lightweight cotton, and many others. These two factors must be taken into consideration when choosing your fabric:

The amount of sunlight you want to enter your room

The décor and mood of the space. For instance, heaver fabrics are more for traditional rooms, while sheer fabrics are perfect for minimalistic areas

The Length

This is generally one of the most crucial factors when it comes to picking the right curtains. These are five standard lengths: 63 inches, 84 inches, 95 inches, 108 inches, and 120 inches. The length you’re about to choose mostly depends on the height of the ceilings and windows and the look you want to accomplish.

When hunting down curtains, it would be advisable to search by particular keywords rather than just by length. Below we will show you the most common terms that are utilized:

Tier curtains Apron curtains Floor curtains Puddle curtains

And Last, But Not Least – Blinds And Its Positioning

Before you select the blinds, you should first consider if they should be placed inside or outside the window recess. If you need it for a smaller room, then it would be best to opt for blinds fitted inside the recess. This is a great option if you also want to put on curtains.

On the other hand, outside fitting is going to help you block the sun rays, hence, if you’re searching for blackout blinds, then outside fitting definitely be the best possible choice since it will prevent the light from getting inside.

Appearance

When it comes to this, nobody can tell you exactly what to do, because, at the end of the day, it all comes down to your personal needs, aspirations, and above all aesthetics. Fortunately, these days, you can stumble upon numerous amazing websites that offer a variety of different types of blinds enabling you to find the ideal blinds for your home.

This can be perceived as a short, practical, yet very useful guide that is going to help you choose some of these three items. At first glance, they may not be the most important element of your home, but they are surely very essential.