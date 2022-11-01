Discover and Learn About Wines That You’ll Actually Love to Drink

The world of wine is so vast and diverse, it can be hard to know where to even look. When you walk into a wine shop or liquor store, does the wine section make sense to you?
For us it was intimidating for years. What region do we like? We don’t even know what varieties are right for us!
Well, help is here, in the form of a smart wine club, tailored specifically to you and your defined tastes. 🥂
Founded by two MIT grads who were intimidated by the vast and complex world of wine, Bright Cellars was created to help wine drinkers discover and learn about wine in a fun, interactive way.
Bright Cellars creates a wine experience tailored just for you. Based on the Bright Points algorithm, wine selections are calculated to match your specific taste preferences. As you try the wines, you’re encouraged to rate them on the website to fine-tune your taste profile even further. Your matches improve as the algorithm gets to know you better, making each shipment better than the last.
With the help of your preferences and Bright Cellar’s algorithm, you’ll be sent bottles that broaden your wine horizons while ensuring you’ll love each glass you pour.
🍷Here’s to a new adventure in wine, where the bottles are custom-fit to your tastes, you’re no longer intimidated, and you can be the educated star of your dinner party.
Get 50% off the first 6 bottle order!