Don’t Worry, Lucky Charms Now Has a Pouch of Just Marshmallows to Ease the Pain that is 2020

By basically all measures, 2020 is a doozy. If you’re not paranoid by fear or anxiety or just boatloads of stress, good for you. For the rest of us, there are small things that can make life just a little more fun or delicious. Or in this case, “Magically Delicious”.

Lucky Charms cereal, a frosted oat and marshmallow cereal favorite since the 1960s has just released their first all-marshmallow concoction. A colorful pouch of limited edition ‘Just Magical Marshmallows’, it might be just the absurd treat you need to get you through another news cycle or two.

We love the packaging design, and while eating a bag of sugary, crunchy mini ‘marshmallows’ isn’t exactly healthy, we’d argue that neither is:

• enduring a global pandemic

• listening to the daily rants of a psychopathic, racist president

• seeing whole states being engulfed in wildfire

• hearing about the entire Amazon jungle going up in flames

• witnessing the collapse of civil society by the likes of Facebook and Twitter

• having millions of businesses shut down and people lose they jobs due to a botched Coronavirus response

So, with that said, we say eat up, buttercup. Via The Dieline:

And just in case you need a primer on the origination of Lucky Charms, Wikipedia has this nugget: