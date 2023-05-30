Droplets That Dazzle

Based in the UK, artist and photographer Davy Evans shows us the beauty of something as simple as a water droplet.

His colorful pieces show voluptuous droplets against a pane of glass, with vibrant color reflecting through the droplets. In some of them we can see flowers behind the glass, and in others the subject is obscured entirely, adding to the mystery of the series.

Patterns emerge, some more complex than others, showcasing the infinite possibilities that can occur.

Visit his Instagram for more, including prints of much of his work.

Images used with artist’s permission.