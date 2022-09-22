Dwell Moves Into the World of Physical Buildings with Their Dwell House

Dwell, the architecture and design magazine, has been publishing articles about other people’s homes for over 20 years. Now they figured they’d get into the game, with the aptly named Dwell House.

Their plug-and-play design is appropriately clean and modern, but caters to those seeking an ADU (additional dwelling unit) or small spaces.

The 540-square foot home is just one bedroom, but space is used very efficiently, and the design is, of course, very well considered.

Constructed offsite with premium materials, the Dwell House gets placed onsite, and is said to be up and running within 2-3 weeks.

Priced at $389,000 US, it’s not exactly a bargain, but for a fully-finished, designer mini-home, it might be comparable to traditional site builds.

Learn more about the Dwell House on their website.

“For more than 20 years, Dwell has championed design that improves people’s lives. Now, we’re drawing on that expertise to make it easy to add more space to your home. The Dwell House is a 540-square-foot, one-bedroom ADU that fits in most backyards. It’s constructed off-site and transported to your property in a seamless process developed by our partner Abodu. The Dwell House lets you have the extra room you need without the house hunt or months of construction.”

The home comes fully assembled and fitted with features like a 12-foot folding glass wall.

A metal roof makes it basically maintenance proof, and cedar siding will age nicely.

With all Bosch appliances, built-in cabinetry and custom light fixtures, the look and feel of the Dwell House is magazine-ready.