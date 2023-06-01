Eating More Beans Will Help Save the Planet

You heard that right, pretty big implications are possible from the simple bean, if more of us made them part of our regular diet.

Aside from being extraordinarily healthy for us, beans are a great source of protein, and take very few precious resources to grow, especially when compared to sources of protein like pork and beef.

Vox has a compelling article that discusses why beans are the eco-friendly food of the future, and why people in America need to dramatically increase their intake.

“Beans and legumes suffer from a public relations problem in the US, where the average person eats only around 7.5 pounds of beans per year, compared to 12 pounds in the UK and as much as 130 pounds in countries like Rwanda and Burundi. Beans can make you gassy, there’s a cooking learning curve, and a socioeconomic stigma around them still lingers.”

Vox discussing how other countries consume far more beans per capita.

In North America, there’s an obsession around making sure you get your daily protein. This is often seen in the lens of meat, but the chart below showcases that beans have plenty of protein. Soybeans, also known as edamame, have 31.3 grams of protein per cup. For comparison, chicken breasts have 43 grams per cup.

Even better, beans are known as high-fiber foods, which is a critical component of good digestion, and overall strong health.

The final, and possibly most compelling piece about beans is their cost. They’re cheap! Like super, duper affordable, especially when compared with cuts of meat that are eating into people’s monthly budgets.

Perhaps better marketing and recipes would help beans’ popularity, at a time when our planet needs a human diet less reliant on meat.

Do you make beans a normal part of your diet?