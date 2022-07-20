Eco and Energy Benefits of Double Paned Windows

You may be wondering why double-pane windows are growing in popularity. You might even think it’s not that big of a deal. But did you know that there are actually several advantages to having them in your home? This article helps you understand the benefits of upgrading your traditional single-pane windows to double-pane windows. So, let’s get started!!

Energy Efficient

You may not realize it, but your windows have a big impact on your energy bill. In the winter, heat escapes through single-pane windows, making your furnace work harder to maintain a comfortable temperature. In the summer, the reverse is true – hot air from outside seeps in, making your air conditioner work overtime. Double-pane windows can reduce these temperature imbalances, resulting in significant savings on your energy bill. Double-pane windows have two layers of glass with space between them. This space is usually filled with argon gas, which provides insulation. This means that double-pane windows are better at keeping the heat in during the winter and keeping cool air in during the summer.

Environmentally Friendly

According to the Department of Energy, windows are responsible for 25-30% of all heating and cooling costs in an average home. That’s why more and more homeowners are choosing to install double-pane windows. Not only do double-paned windows provide better insulation, but they also help to reduce your carbon footprint. By keeping the heat in during the winter and out during the summer, double-pane windows can slash your energy consumption by as much as 30%. In addition, double-pane windows are made with environmentally friendly materials like argon gas and low-e glass, making them a great choice for eco-conscious homeowners.

Enhances Security

You might not think that windows have much to do with security, but in fact, the type of window you have can make a big difference. One of the benefits of double-pane windows is that it improves security. Because there are two layers of glass, it’s more difficult for would-be intruders to break through.

Additionally, since the space between the panes is typically filled with inert gas, the window would be harder to damage. Even if it is, it’s easy to perform double pane window repair in case an intruder attempts to break in and batters the window. Thanks to their design, double-pane windows can provide an extra level of security for your home.

Reduce Noise Levels

Single-pane windows do very little to muffle sound from the outside world. If you live on a busy street or near an airport, you can probably attest that outside noise can be quite intrusive. Double-pane windows, on the other hand, provide an effective barrier against external noise. The two layers of glass work together to trap sound waves, resulting in a significant reduction in noise levels, lowering up to 50 percent.

Adds Value To Your Home

Double-pane windows are an effective way to keep heat in during the winter and cool air in during the summer. Not only does this help to improve your energy efficiency, but it can also add value to your property. Because double-pane windows are seen as a valuable upgrade, potential buyers are often willing to pay more for a home that has them installed. As a result, installing double-pane windows is a great way to add value to your home without making any major changes.

Now that you know all about the benefits of double-pane windows, there’s no reason not to install them in your home. They are a great choice for lowering energy bills and can provide your home with a little extra security. So if you’re looking for a way to make your home more comfortable and efficient, double-pane windows are a great option.