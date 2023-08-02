Exploring Swimming Pools Throughout History

Swimming pools have been around for millennia, with the first probable pool being the “Great Bath” at the site of Mohenjo-Daro in modern-day Pakistan. That was way back in the Bronze Age, the 3rd millennium B.C.

Today’s swimming pools may look different, but they serve the same purpose.

Vanity Fair has a great article called Swim Lessons: A Life in Pools, that dives into the subject of swimming pools throughout the (modern) ages.

Inspired by a book on the subject, the article explores the culture and storied history of pools from around the world. Classic photos from the 50s and 60s include synchronized swimmers, vintage Las Vegas, and even the Beatles relaxing in a pool.

Take a dip down memory lane.