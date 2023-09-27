Fanciful Shrek Swamp Shack Opens on Airbnb

Airbnb UK has a new dwelling that’s fit for an ogre. Shrek’s Swamp will be opening to visitors October 13, and will feature the picture-perfect rental for an ogre and his accompanying donkey.

A two-night stay for up to three guests, the ‘stumpy, secluded haven’ is set in the Scottish Highlands, and looks downright charming, if we’re being honest.

This fairytale setting is surely going to sell out quickly, so be sure to book your stay when the listing opens.

“Nestled deep within the forests of the Scottish Highlands and accented with the cozy comforts Shrek has accumulated over the years, the swamp offers a retreat like no other. This mud-laden, moss-covered, murky-watered oasis is a perfectly snug spot to escape from village life and embrace the beauty of nature.”

During a stay in this spectacularly secluded swamp-scape, you can:

Relax in the ambiance of “earwax candlelight”

Kick your feet up with a parfait (everybody likes a parfait!)

Swap stories around the fire until late in the night

Enjoy a stack of freshly made waffles in the morning

And of course, enjoy the ultimate privacy of Shrek’s trusted outhouse (you know the one)

Like this: Like Loading...