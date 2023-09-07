Five of the World’s Tiniest Hotel Rooms

Those with claustrophobia should probably look elsewhere for accommodation. But for the adventurous seeking something on the snug side, these five tiny, hyper space-efficient hotel rooms may suit the bill. Or at least make for a great dinner story.

Though tiny, these capsule hotels address issues of space, cost, and privacy in unique ways, making them more of an adventure than a downgrade. Indeed, the idea behind them make a lot of sense, if you can get over the idea of sleeping in such a small spot.

Capsule Inn (Osaka, Japan)

Japan invented the idea of a capsule hotel, and one of the most authentic experiences is the Capsule Inn located in Osaka.

Opened in 1979, the micro hotel features design by Kisho Kurokawa, who maximized efficiency in this pod concept. Feeling like a series of capsules on a spaceship, the original concept was for traveling businessmen, but has evolved into a co-ed layout that features just enough room for sleeping.

Panda Pod Hotel (Vancouver, Canada)

The first capsule hotel in Canada, the sleek Panda Pods are spare yet comfortable, featuring drop-down tables and plenty of room for one. The idea behind the capsule hotel here was to address the very high cost of accommodation in one of the world’s priciest cities.

CityHub (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Amsterdam seems like a natural fit for these tiny, Tetris-inspired pods, which are soundproof, and offer adjustable lighting and colors. Many young people travel to Amsterdam, and this might be a fun alternative to a shared hostel. The reception area is a lounge and bar, and features hosts who offer tips for exploring the city.

TuboHotel La Tatacoa (Villavieja, Colombia)

Located on the banks of the Magdalena River, this innovative hotel takes the best of camping, and makes it more of a fun, upscale experience. Each room is inside of a vibrantly painted concrete tube featuring a small window, curtains, queen-sized bed, and storage. The ‘suites’ sit on a campground with a community pool, bar and restaurant, and communal bathrooms.

Das Parkhotel (Germany)

Yes, technically you’ll be sleeping in repurposed (unused) sewer pipes. But the accommodations are surprisingly modern and comfortable, with hand drawn murals within each tube, and clever built-in storage, lighting, and charging.

