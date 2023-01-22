Getting Ready for a New Trip? Here’s Our Pick for The Best Backpack

It may have been awhile since you’ve traveled anywhere far. If the global pandemic kept you homebound for the last few years, you might have found your travel gear has a few cobwebs on it.

We were in that same spot, and realized it was time to improve our luggage.

There are so many choices, how do you choose? We spent our time tracking down the best quality, most versatile choices for a range of travel.

Today we’re going to focus on the Backpack.

We attempt to review everything we recommend. When you buy through the links we provide, we may earn a commission.



The Best Backpack

One of the most essential pieces of luggage, a good backpack will be your companion through the majority of your travel. Easy to sling over your shoulder, a good backpack should last for a decade of solid use, and hold up well.

Our favorite is the TIMBUK2 Division Laptop Backpack Deluxe

TIMBUK2 is based in San Francisco, and makes really well-made backpacks of all types. After years of owning various bags, we gravitate toward a backpack that is minimal, yet packed with features.

The Division Laptop Backpack Deluxe checks those boxes, with a streamlined profile, but lots of nice features, like a separate sleeve for your laptop, dividers throughout for books, magazines, and other items. It includes a number of interior pockets, a lanyard keychain, compression straps, and an expandable side pocket for water bottle. It even has a strap to attach to rolling luggage, making it a great add-on for those times you’re traveling with a lot.

It’s full of ways to organize your stuff, but does so in a minimal footprint, without bulky add-ons. Zippers feel strong, buckles are heavy duty, and nothing feels like it’s going to break.

The Division Laptop Backpack Deluxe is available in Black, Eco Nightfall, and Eco Static colors. This TIMBUK2 backpack comes with a lifetime warranty, and the best price we’ve found is $139.

Thanks for reading, and look out for more of our Best Gear posts soon!