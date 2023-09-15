Great Design to Make Back to School More Fun

It’s back to school season. The time of the year for new lessons, crunchy fall leaves, soccer games, and yes, dreaded homework.
But we’re making back to school a little more colorful and fun, with a collection of great new items in the Moss and Fog Shop.
Colorful Building Block Lunch Box
World’s coolest lunchbox? This fun and clever divided lunchbox features a snap-on lid that fits LEGO bricks to spell out messages or make miniature designs.
Large box holds two smaller food organizers.
Two colors available. $19.99
Colorful & Fun Stainless Water Bottle
This colorful water bottle is a conversation starter at any lunch table.
It’s crafted from insulated stainless steel, which keeps refreshments cold (or hot) for up to 6+ hours.
Offered in an array of colors.
Capacity: 500ml. $32.99
Vibrant Block Notebook Cover
These fun and vibrant silicone notebook covers turn schoolwork and notes into a fun sensory experience.
Available in a range of bright colors with contrasting block details, the flexible and strong silicone adds protection and a fun pop of color and texture.
Iridescent Rope Keychain Carabiner
These trendy carabiner keychains add a pop of color and practicality to a backpack or even an outfit.
Chunky, braided rope available in a huge range of styles and colors, offering a splash of color.
Modern Geometric Desktop Toy and Coaster
This fun geometric item, made from high quality colorful acrylic is a great addition to a desktop,
either for a bit of modern decor, as a kid’s fidget item, or as a practical coaster.