High End, Minimal Basketball Arcade 🏀

A basketball arcade game is a fun mainstay of a carnival or fair, and there are even home versions of them, with netting and lots of plastic pieces.

This is not that kind. This highly minimal, highly engineered version strips back the color, and elevates the materials to wood, metal, and glass.

Created by Reigning Champ and Canadian designer Calen Knauf, Home Court is the ultimate version of the classic arcade hoop game.

By using premium materials, it not only makes the whole experience feel elevated, but also replicates the feeling of playing on real hardwood.

Made of Douglas fir, tempered glass, and stainless steel, this ultimate home basketball game comes at a huge premium. Made to order. $50,000.

