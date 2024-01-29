High End, Minimal Basketball Arcade 🏀

A basketball arcade game is a fun mainstay of a carnival or fair, and there are even home versions of them, with netting and lots of plastic pieces.
This is not that kind. This highly minimal, highly engineered version strips back the color, and elevates the materials to wood, metal, and glass.
Created by Reigning Champ and Canadian designer Calen Knauf, Home Court is the ultimate version of the classic arcade hoop game.
By using premium materials, it not only makes the whole experience feel elevated, but also replicates the feeling of playing on real hardwood.
Made of Douglas fir, tempered glass, and stainless steel, this ultimate home basketball game comes at a huge premium. Made to order. $50,000.
“The game replicates the authentic sounds of playing on a classic hardwood court and incorporates floating design components to minimize visual footprint. Durable tempered glass support a backboard and ball return surface, made of specially engineered composite wood panels to ensure structural and auditory quality while being less prone to warping.”