How to Plan a Romantic Valentine’s Day That’s Actually Memorable

We might have only just welcomed in 2023, but that also means that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Now’s your chance to show your partner how much you care by making them feel really special.

If you’re still wondering what you could do together, here are a few ideas that will remind you why you fell in love with each other in the first place, plus the little details that will make the day even more magical.

Give it meaning

It’s not uncommon for couples to shun the holiday entirely, owing to their belief that you should make your partner feel special every day. But, instead of ignoring Valentine’s Day altogether, you can make the day meaningful or significant in a way that’s special for you and your partner.

Think about what you both need at this time. Maybe you’ve both been really busy and you need some relaxation, in which case a spa day or a night at home is the perfect option. Maybe you haven’t had enough quality time together recently and Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to dedicate some much-needed time to each other.

Give gifts

Exchanging gifts is a wonderful way to express your love for your partner, especially if the gift is significant in some way. Something beautiful and elegant like a diamond necklace is a lovely keepsake of the day and something that your partner will treasure for years to come.

Gifts don’t always have to be physical things either. Gifting an experience, be it a meal out to where you had your first date, theatre tickets to their favourite show, or something fun and whacky like go-karting, is also a great gesture of love. Whatever you choose, make sure your gift reflects you as a couple. This way it will be so much more meaningful.

Make reservations

If you do want to mark the day by going out for a meal, make sure you reserve your spot in plenty of time, especially if you know exactly where you want to go. Restaurants are notoriously busy during Valentine’s Day, so as soon as you know where you want to go, get your reservation in the diary!

If you’re planning to cook something nice at home, it’s also good to think ahead. Make sure you have all your ingredients and make it extra special with some fun decorations. A heart-shaped balloon never goes amiss.

Dress up

Nothing marks a special occasion like taking extra time to plan your outfit. Depending on where you’re going or what you’re doing, make an extra effort with your outfit and appearance. Even if you’ve been together for years, it’s always nice to see your partner taking particular care to look good for you.