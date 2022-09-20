How To Prepare If You Want To Cross The Atlantic Ocean

Crossing the Atlantic Ocean can be a challenging voyage, so it would be a good idea to go prepared and secure. If it’s your first time on this daunting ocean passage, listen to the instructions of more experienced people and equip yourself with the proper things. Also, if you cross the ocean at the right time, following the recommendations given in the cruising guides, be sure that you’ll have a relaxed and pleasant sail. Therefore, if you decide to go on this journey, here are a number of tips you should follow.

Ensure Safe Transportation

The first thing you should have in mind when you want to cross the Atlantic Ocean is safe and pleasant transportation. To provide you with reliable and cost-effective yacht transport, Cross Chartering yacht shipping services are available for various destinations worldwide. The team is specialized in logistics and makes the best transport plan that supports any scenario or requirements. If you want fast and secure boat services, inquire about the professionals in this work, who’ll make sure your vessel arrives safely and on time.

Take Care of the Rig

Before setting off on this long journey, you need to check carefully the state of your rig. If you aren’t an expert in this field, consult with professionals who’ll tell you whether you need to fix or replace key components. Don’t go unprepared because it may cost you a lot, but rather spend some time and money on this before you set off.

Also, be aware that once you go on this journey, you’ll need to be resourceful, so refresh your maintenance knowledge and try to prevent every possible damage or malfunction. The best advice is to think of everything in advance, but if certain things go wrong, be prepared and equipped.

Carry Water and Food Reserves

Even if you checked everything before you went, think of the water and food reserves if any unforeseen situation occurs. Water is particularly important, so even if you have a watermark on board, it’s necessary to bring some extra reserves. It’s a good idea to carry big gallon bottles, which you can take on the raft in a dangerous or emergency situation. Food is necessary as well, so be cautious to bring something that isn’t perishable and that will keep you full for a long time. In that way, you can secure yourself while you’re waiting for help if some malfunction happens.

Learn to Use a Sextant

It would be reassuring to know that you could navigate across the ocean if your boat was hit by lightning that damaged it. You need to learn to use a nautical almanac and a sextant if you want to continue sailing without greater consequences. It’s a great skill that can entertain and satisfy you while on the journey and help you to save yourself from further complications. If you want to sail fast, you should clean your hull as well. The excess load can slow you down significantly. Have these things in mind before you sail, because they can mean a lot to you in the future.

Choose a Reliable Shore Contact

Choosing one or more people to monitor your trip on land is of paramount importance when you want to cross the Atlantic Ocean safely. You cannot always know the forecast or weather conditions, so ask experienced people who will let you know what to do next. If possible, ask someone who knows a lot about sailing and cruising because they will be able to look for the necessary information and the best way to warn you. Always tell them where you want to go, to make it easier for them to help you. In addition, invest in satellite communication because it gives you access to passage information and forecasts.

Bring Spares

Gear breakage can happen at any time, so it’s important to bring spares. In situations like this, you’ll want to have another option for sails, engine parts, rigging, and steering gear. Furthermore, you’ll want to check the weak points of the vessel and carry the parts to repair them if necessary. However, it often happens that nothing breaks, and you may think that you spent money just like that, but you don’t want to remain without a backup plan in the middle of the ocean. For that, this equipment can only do you good, so make sure to invest in it.

Taking all this into consideration, crossing the Atlantic Ocean is a serious and demanding move, but it can bring you enjoyment and a memorable adventure. Of course, you need to be aware of all possible problems and consequences you could have, but prepare well before you go, and take into account every possible option. Also, try to relax and enjoy as much as you can, because it’s a lifelong experience that can teach you a lot.