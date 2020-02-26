Max Siedentopf is an artist with a provocative sense of humor, someone not afraid of tackling delicate social issues, or creating a sense of awkwardness in his photography.

His latest project, “How to Survive a Deadly Global Virus” takes on the coronavirus, which shows no signs of slowing down or abating. With subjects wearing all manner of impractical and absurd face masks, he references the public health scare and the potential uselessness of masks in general.

While some may find the work offensive, we always think art succeeds if it helps spur discussion, disagreement, even outrage.

And just for safety, here’s a link to the World Health Organization’s official website for how to stay safe from viruses like COVID-19.