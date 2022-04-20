Hyper-Vibrant Artwork from Maxime Manga

Cameroonian artist Maxime Manga is a talented artist who creates vibrant, expressive work that blends photography, graphics, and painted elements. The collage-style work is inspired by artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat, yet has a 21st century digital fluency that makes it highly relevant today.

We love his use of bold contrast and eccentric shapes, forming narratives with his images that are powerful and memorable. Some of his poster-style work features wordplay and positive affirmations.

Manga is represented by UK-based The Different Folk.

See more of his beautiful work on Instagram.