Hyundai Creates a Brilliant Vintage-Future Restomod of Their Classic Grandeur Sedan

What happens when designers take a boxy, 1986 Hyundai executive car, and update it for the 2020s? Something very special.

We see the old familiar chunky lines, the less-than-graceful squared-off trunk, and the belt line that defined many of the cars of the era. But we also start to see some refinement and technology of the 21st century, especially in the taillights and headlights.

Meet the Hyundai Heritage Series Grandeur, an EV concept that celebrates the 35th anniversary of the original car. It’s a design and engineering exploration, showcasing just how far a 35 year old car can be pushed.

The result is something that resembles a supervillain’s car, or a maybe just a very stylish, rich eccentric. Step inside, and you’re greeted with burgundy velvet and Napa leather, but also a plethora of advanced technology, from ultra-wide touchscreens to an infinity-mirrored ceiling.

A concert-hall-quality sound system, hidden compartments that hold valuables, and richly appointed details on switches and levers make the car a true one-of-a-kind design.

“The designers seamlessly integrated the latest technologies alongside retro-cool hardware. They replaced dials and buttons on the dashboard with an ultra-wide, touch-enabled flat-screen display but maintained the ’80s vibe with a single-spoke steering wheel and jet airplane-style gear selector. “

We love the way the car’s lighting details hint to their current electric lineup, and the richness of the details that befit such a unique automobile.

And while the Heritage Series Grandeur is just a concept not destined for mass production, it’s a testament to the design prowess of the Hyundai team, and their nod to the retro-future. Well done.

“The bronze-colored light beam that begins at the left and right ends of the dashboard extends around the cabin, penetrating the B-pillars, casting a flattering hue across the well-appointed interior. ‘Infinity mirrors’ reflect the light, giving the second row an even wider sense of space befitting a luxury saloon of the mid-80s zeitgeist.”