Incorporating Wellness into Your Home Design

While wellness may be considered to be something of a buzzword, it’s actually of significant importance at a time when psychological stress and anxiety are so prevalent in society.

For example, 7% of UK adults feel stressed every single day according to studies, and while 30% of older respondents have reported never feeling overwhelmed by stress, just 7% of younger Brits made the same assertion.

Wellness is also a broad term which has inspired trends in fashion, leisure and beauty, and we are now seeing the emergence of wellness being included in interior design trends and principles. But how exactly can you incorporate wellness into your home interior on a budget? Let’s find out.

#1. Focus on Ventilation

There’s a proven link between stress and air quality, which is why office spaces regularly invest in plants and greenery (which aid ventilation and improve overall air quality).

Broadly speaking, stress can worsen the effects of air pollution, and while you’re looking to improve your mental state, it may be worth optimising the ventilation in your home and the subsequent flow of air into your home.

Try to ensure that every room is well-ventilated too, while you may want to invest in a dehumidifier or air purifier to remove toxins from the air in the room that you spend the most time in (such as your office).

#2. Look at Lighting

Natural light is also key to wellness, both physical and mental. For example, spending time in the sunlight can boost your intake of Vitamin D, while optimising the natural light in your home can also have a positive impact on mood.

The key is to optimise natural light while also incorporating different styles and levels of lighting, with floor and table lamps able to be used seamlessly alongside spotlights to create alternative angles of illumination.

Wall lamps and other elements such as sconces can also be relatively easily installed with a cordless impact wrench, while deploying these at different levels will create ambient light and a natural feel at all times.

#3. Bring in the Plants

We’ve already touched on how plants can improve the air quality in interior spaces, by purifying the airflow and naturally eliminating toxins.

What’s more, seasonal plants can be used to introduce colour and brightness into your home, while they can be coordinated with an existing colour scheme to really bring your interior to life.

In addition to opting for seasonal plants all year round, we’d recommend educating yourself about different options so that you can make sensible choices that benefit all aspects of your physical and mental well-being.