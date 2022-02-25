Is Distance Learning the Future of Education?

Whether your interests lie in the creative sphere, such as photography or animation, the more academic world of sciences and engineering, or in business management and studies, there is an online course for you. There has been a massive rise in online learning since the Covid-19 pandemic, but even before then the world was seeing a general trend toward remote learning.

Even top-tier universities such as Stanford and Harvard are making classes available online, which indicates the massive demand for online learning availability.

Benefits of Online Learning

There are a number of factors that could contribute to the popularity and success of online learning, such as the freedom that comes with remote qualifications. You can choose to eat and rest when it suits you, learn in a familiar and comfortable environment, exercise your creativity, and avoid the stresses of busy lecture halls and long commutes. A more relaxed mind and a healthier daily routine can massively increase productivity and enjoyment of learning.

Often we are constrained in what we can study by our economic resources and physical proximity to educational institutions. Many of us cannot afford to move across the country for the perfect qualification or to buy expensive academic textbooks. Luckily, through distance education, we can access more affordable courses from the comfort of our own homes which often rely on course materials you can find online for free. Online education is the future of accessible, affordable, and modern learning.

Academic Performance and Distance Learning

If you are concerned that you will perform less well online, as opposed to in a classroom, do not fret. Online learning is a viable and accessible way to attain academic excellence.

There are examples, dating back to pre-Covid 19, of online students outperforming in-person learners. For example, the online degrees at the University of Exeter in the UK placed in the top 18% of all UK institutions in a National Student Survey run by Britain’s higher education regulator. Moreover, in California, the average first-time pass rate of online learners taking the state’s First Year Student Law Exam was slightly more than twice the rate of in-person learners.

Inclusive Learning

Another benefit of online learning is that it is a very inclusive way to learn. As well as those who otherwise couldn’t afford to study, remote education opportunities also allow people with certain disabilities to access education much easier.

For instance, some people with restricted mobility will greatly benefit from the opportunity to study from home, thus avoiding transport to campus and navigating busy hallways, old buildings without elevators, and packed lecture theatres with bleacher seats.

Distance learning is also great if you experience certain types of anxiety, such as agoraphobia, or if you are on the autistic spectrum and prefer to work independently, in your safe and familiar environment, at your own pace. While everyone is different, and this might not apply to you, if it does, it is recommended that you look into online learning.

Apply Today

If you have a passion or interest that you want to develop and study from the comfort of your home, sign up today for a distance learning experience. Regardless of the field or level of study, there will be an online course that is perfect for you. You can study at your own speed, fit your education around your other commitments, and achieve academic success through remote learning. It is the accessible and inclusive future of education.