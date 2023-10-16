Isola Lunga, A Remakable Dolphin Shaped Island in Italy

Isola Lunga is located just off Amalfi Coast, between Positano and Capri. It is part of the Sirenusas or Gallos islands. Known for its distinctive shape of a dolphin, Isola or Gallo Lungo feels like a treasure off of the Amalfi Coast.

Gallo Lungo and its surrounding islets are steeped in ancient legends. The name Sirenusas is derived from the word “sirens”, the mythical creatures known to have lured sailors with their enchanting music. According to Greek mythology, these were the very islands where the sirens encountered the hero Odysseus during his adventures narrated in Homer’s Odyssey.

Though small, this island has an outsized impact on visitors, who are stunned by the rocky cliffs, ancient ruins on the island, and the colors of the Mediterranean.

Looking remarkably like a dolphin swimming, Isola Lunga feels like something out of a storybook.

