Jess Franks’ Vibrant, Angular Landscapes

Painter Jess Franks is known for her beautifully colorful landscapes, using a palette that creeps into the realm of neon, from bright pink evergreens to glowing purple boulders. But her skill is keeping this color palette attractive and cohesive, fitting into the pleasing natural landscapes.

My Modern Met interviews the artist to find out more about her style and inspiration:

“I’ve been obsessed with color combinations since childhood, so for me, art has always been so much about developing palettes,” she tells My Modern Met. “I’ve found that by using those palettes in the familiar structures of landscapes, I’m able to make paintings that are unexpected, yet accessible.”