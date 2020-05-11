Joe Doucet Imagines The Face Shield as a Fashion Accessory

It’s clear that we will need to continue our social distancing for quite some time.

Experts say that a face shield is one of the most effective to keep us safe. Designer Joe Doucet has reimagined the face shield into a sleek face covering complete with sunglass lenses.

With a little imagination, we find the design to be rather intriguing, almost sci-fi, but obviously serving a very real health-related service. Nice to see designers stepping up to the plate on this healthcare crisis.