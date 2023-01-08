Keeping Your EV Battery Healthy, Reducing Degradation

EVs are becoming mainstream, and every year, the percent of them on our roads grows and grows. The range of electric vehicles is also increasing, with 300+ miles of range becoming the norm. Top-of-the-line models like the Lucid Air can even reach 500 miles between charges. With new models, the concept of range-anxiety is beginning to feel like a non-issue. ⚡

Additionally, EV batteries are robust and long-lived, with some existing Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model S cars continuing to drive, with 8-9 years on their batteries, and over 150,000 miles.

In this article, we’ll talk about how to keep your EV running healthily for the long run, maintaining proper battery health and life.

While your brand-new car battery will begin its life with a 100% state of health (SOH), this will naturally deteriorate over time, reducing functionality and the amount of energy delivered. Typically, most car batteries have a lifespan of 8-9 years or more, with factors including temperature, charging habits and use of electricity having a direct effect on longevity. Although it’s more or less impossible to stop battery degradation altogether, there are some steps you can take to slow this down and maintain your battery’s SOH as the years go by.

Take mileage into account – While a car’s mileage is used to measure the distance it has covered over the years, it can also be a highly accurate indicator of a vehicle’s battery life and SOH. Essentially, the more miles you drive each year, the lower your car battery’s SOH. To reduce long-term degradation and get the most out of your battery, try to avoid clocking up unnecessary mileage by taking long drives or only using your car in short bursts. If you’re thinking of purchasing a second-hand vehicle, take its mileage into careful consideration in order to avoid landing a car with limited battery life.

Be mindful of charging – Just like classic car batteries, the lithium-ion batteries typically used in EVs are liable to degrade over time. In order to extend the lifespan of your EV battery and get the most distance out of each charge, avoid overcharging your vehicle wherever necessary – try to manage the state of battery charge and limit the amount of rapid-charge sessions to foster a longer lifespan for your EV battery.

Use the correct charger – Whether you decide to go with a standard charger or a smart charger, ensure that it is capable of carrying out the functions that you need it to; this may include maintenance charging (also known as ‘trickle charging’), conventional charging (usually taking around 10 hours to reach full capacity from low power) or fast charging, which is becoming increasingly available at public charging spots.

Regular inspections – If you want to protect your car battery and maintain its proper functionality for as long as possible, ensure that you pay attention to battery range and health, noting any significant drops in range or charge ability, and addressing them right away. Remember that moisture and cold temperatures can degrade your battery, so pay extra attention during the winter months.