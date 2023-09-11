Know Exactly When Fall Colors With Be Peak With This Handy Tool

Seeing autumn colors is a yearly rite of passage for a lot of people, a time when nature puts on one hell of a colorful show. 🍁

Knowing when to see colors at their absolute peak of vibrancy is a tricky business, however. Luckily, we have a really cool resource that uses historical data and trends to show where colors peak in all part of the continental US.

SmokyMountains.com utilizes a refined data model that depends on a combination of factors, including historical temperature and precipitation, forecast temperature and precipitation, the type of tree known to be prominent in that geographic region, the historical trends in that area, and user data.

“Last year, we introduced the capability for end-users to provide real-time leaf reports that will impact both updates and future models. However, similar to any meteorological forecast that is dependent on weather variables, the leaf predictions are not 100% accurate.

After publishing our predictive fall foliage map for nearly a decade, we are confident in our datasources, process, and algorithm.”

Take a peek at their interactive color tracker below. 🍁

Like this: Like Loading...