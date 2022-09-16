Learn How To Protect Windows And Doors From Extreme Weather

Windows and doors are important parts of any home, and it’s essential to protect them from extreme weather conditions. If you live in an area that is prone to severe weather, it’s important to take the necessary precautions to safeguard your windows and doors. In this blog post, we will discuss some tips on how to protect your windows and doors from extreme weather. Stay safe!

1. Inspect your windows and doors regularly.

Make sure to inspect your windows and doors on a regular basis, looking for any signs of damage. If you see any cracks or gaps, seal them up with caulk or weather-stripping to prevent drafts and moisture from coming in. In addition, check the hardware on your doors and windows, such as the locks and hinges, to ensure that they are functioning properly. If any of the hardware is damaged or worn, replace it immediately. Finally, make sure that your window screens are in good condition so that they can keep out insects and debris during a storm.

2. Replace your windows and doors when necessary.

If your windows and doors are old and worn, they may not be able to withstand severe weather conditions. If you live in an area that is prone to hurricanes, for example, you should consider replacing your windows with impact-resistant ones. Similarly, if you live in an area that experiences extremely cold temperatures, you may want to replace your doors with insulated ones. Also, you might want to think of installing vinyl siding because they are durable and can help protect your home from high winds. So make sure to keep these factors in mind when deciding whether or not to replace your windows and doors.

3. Take precautionary measures before a storm.

If you know that a severe storm is headed your way, take the necessary precautions to protect your windows and doors. For example, if you have hurricane shutters, make sure to put them up before the storm hits. Similarly, if you have security screens on your doors and windows, make sure to close and lock them so that they can provide an extra layer of protection. Also, it’s important to clear any debris away from your home so that it doesn’t get blown around and damage your windows or doors during the storm.

4. Be prepared for after the storm.

After a severe storm has passed, it’s important to inspect your windows and doors for any damage. If you see any cracks or breaks, make sure to repair them as soon as possible so that they don’t get worse. In addition, if any of your window screens are damaged, replace them so that they can continue to protect your home from insects and debris. Finally, if you have hurricane shutters or security screens, make sure to remove them so that you can open your windows and doors and let in the fresh air.

5. Make sure you choose quality materials.

When it comes to protecting your windows and doors from extreme weather, it’s important to choose quality materials. For example, if you’re looking for hurricane shutters, make sure to choose ones that are made of impact-resistant material. Similarly, if you’re looking for replacement windows, make sure to choose ones that are double- or triple-paned and have a high Energy Star rating. By taking the time to research the different materials available, you can ensure that you’re choosing products that will best protect your home from severe weather conditions.

6. Take a look at your insurance policy.

Make sure to review your homeowner’s insurance policy to see what kind of coverage you have for damage caused by extreme weather. In most cases, standard policies will cover repairs to your home if it’s damaged by wind, hail, or rain. However, they typically won’t cover damage caused by flooding or earthquakes. So if you live in an area that’s prone to these types of disasters, you may want to consider purchasing additional coverage. For example, you can buy flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program or earthquake insurance through the California Earthquake Authority. By doing this, you can ensure that you’re covered in the event that your home is damaged by extreme weather.

Taking the necessary precautions to protect your windows and doors from extreme weather is important in order to keep your home safe. By following the tips above, you can ensure that your home is well-protected from the elements. Do you have any other tips for protecting windows and doors from extreme weather? Share them with us in the comments below!