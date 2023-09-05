LEGO’s Braille Bricks Allow Those Without Sight To Build Masterpieces

LEGO has offered special Braille bricks to various organizations for years, but has never publicly sold them. Now, they’re offering their Braille sets for sale, allowing a much larger audience to play with LEGO bricks like everyone.

Their new sets have both braille and printed letters, numbers and symbols on each brick to make building easy and intuitive. And the bricks work with existing LEGO sets as well. Kudos to the LEGO team to allow this type of inclusive design, which allows for people of all abilities to play together.

Check out the announcement here.

Check out this overview video that shares some of the people benefiting from braille LEGO, and how they play with them.

“The new product – LEGO® Braille Bricks – Play with Braille – is aimed at kids aged 6+ and has been designed so that anyone who is curious about braille, be they blind, partially-sighted or sighted, can have fun getting to know the braille system at home with their family members in a playful, inclusive way.”

