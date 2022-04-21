Lincoln’s New Star Concept Ushers in the Brand’s Electric Vision

Lincoln is one of the oldest car companies in the world, having sold cars for over 104 years. But all that age hasn’t necessarily resulted in success, with dwindling sales and limited offerings.

The company is hoping to change that with their new EV strategy, which aims to introduce 3 new electric vehicles by 2025, and have 50% of their sales be ell-electric by 2026.

The new Star concept is the introduction of that vision, a vehicle they hope shows the future of the brand, and pushes the innovation for EVs in general.

A sleek and swept back crossover form, the Star features a number of dramatic details, from rear-hinged doors to a drawer-like frunk and hood that reveals ample storage.

The car’s interior is as future-forward as you’d expect from a concept car, with a full dashboard-width display screen, and front seats that swivel backward, creating a lounge-like experience when the car is in autonomous mode.

In addition, Lincoln hopes to pamper drivers with “experience modes” that go employ design, light, displays, scents and sounds to create an immersive experience for occupants.

As more and more cars go electric, and vehicle design evolves, we’re struck by how “futuristic” is losing its meaning, and we’re pretty much living in that futuristic state now.

Via The Verge

“As Lincoln enters the next chapter in our transition to a zero-emissions future, the Lincoln Star Concept will lead the way for our portfolio of fully electric vehicles,” Lincoln President Joy Falotico said in a release. “It is an excellent example of how we are redefining luxury for the next generation as we work to transform the vehicle into a third space — a true place of sanctuary — for our clients.”

