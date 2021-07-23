Live Data Visualization Showcasing the Tokyo Olympics

The 2020 (2021) Tokyo Olympics officially kicked off today, and despite the ongoing pandemic, there’s still a lot to be excited about. Hundred of athletes will compete for gold, and whether there are spectators in the stands or not, we’re likely to see a lot of records broken.

CXM company Sprinklr offers a look at the Tokyo Olympics, with a dashboard of live data visualizations, showing what people are excited about.

Through stylized data and imagery, we see the range of countries competing, the various languages spoken, and a host of top events, showcasing sports like basketball, football, swimming, and track & field. Below are a number of still screenshots, but the live data showcases up-to-the-minute information.

Will you be watching the games this year?

For a live view, visit the link here.