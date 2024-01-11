Living in Serenity: How to Create the Perfect Home Environment

The new year is upon us now, after a holiday season for the books – and we are knee-deep in opportunity for change. The resolutions we may have chosen are many and varied, but there are some common threads between them.

Making a change in our living environment is a major example of this, with many of us looking forward to a fresh start in a new home.

How, though, can we fold that freshness into existing living spaces?

Focus on Feng Shui

Feng shui is a quintessential system of philosophy that relates human life to the flow of wind and water. The tenets held within feng shui are extremely useful for some things, but feng shui is best known for its specific guidance regarding the shape and character of the home.

While the practice is unfairly shrouded in a fog of Orientalist mystique, there are some straightforward and practical advantages to taking some basic feng shui tenets and applying them to your home.

The tenets are excellent solutions for ensuring a home feels spacious and flows well; placing beds opposite and facing entry points to their respective bedrooms is a simple measure that guarantees comfort, space, and a sense of safety too.

Color Schemes

There are psychologies to color – and the colors that you choose for your home spaces can, by that token, have profound impacts on how you feel in them. Bold, bright, and rich colors can feel emboldening but can also create undue feelings of stress and anxiety. Soft, pastel tones are excellent choices for calmness and serenity, particularly in bathing or sleeping spaces.

Mirrors and Artwork

It is important to consider, though, that colors alone may not be enough to cultivate the specific environmental feeling for which you are seeking. Rather, your wall color scheme is a great bouncing-off point for more personal effects, which you can hang to maximize your room’s vertical space.

Wall hangings are often limited to mirrors and artwork, but the sky is the limit. Shelving allows you to display any object d’art of your choosing, while textiles and even raw materials can be mounted as any other wall piece – provided they are installed safely. You could even wall-mount-powered items like neon lights or interactive displays, as long as you utilize correctly-rated power products to enable your vision to come to life.

Texture and Textiles

Finally, a small but simple notion we’ve almost touched on already: texture.

Homes that do not play with texture can feel shallow and one-note, dispossessing the depth necessary for you to relax. The word ‘play’ is a good one here, as messing with texture in your living spaces should be treated as a joyous activity. Contrasting smooth surfaces with rough elements, whether potpourri or untreated textiles, is a simple way to bring dimensionality into your home.

