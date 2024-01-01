Featured Categories
Looking Back at 20 of the Biggest Events of 2023

With 2023 in the rearview mirror, we reflect on a year marked by significant events that shaped our world in profound ways. There were tumultuous, choatic, surprising, tragic, and inspiring moments.

Here’s a brief summation of 20 of the biggest happenings of the year and a glimpse into what 2024 might hold:

 

India’s growing population, via Al Jazeera.

1. India’s Population Surpasses China: India became the world’s most populous country, signaling a demographic shift that could significantly impact global dynamics​​.

 

 

The utter dysfunction of the House GOP, which left the US Congress without a Speaker for many days.

2. House Speaker Chaos: The tumultuous battle in the U.S. House of Representatives ended with Kevin McCarthy’s historic ouster and the election of Mike Johnson as the new speaker.

 

 

3. Bruce Willis’ Dementia Diagnosis: The beloved actor’s health condition brought global attention to frontotemporal dementia.

 

 


4. Alec Baldwin’s Legal Saga: The ongoing legal battle stemming from the tragic shooting on the set of “Rust.”

 

 

5. Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s Health Battles: The former president entered hospice care, and the former first lady passed away after her own struggle with dementia.

 

 

6. Ke Huy Quan’s Oscar Win: The former child actor’s triumphant return to Hollywood, winning an Oscar for “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

 

 

7. Donald Trump’s Indictments: Trump made history as the first former U.S. president to face multiple criminal charges on a range of issues that should disqualify him from ever running from public office again.

 

 

8. Union Strikes: A resurgence of union power in Hollywood and the auto industry highlighted the year. The strikes lasted weeks, and involved thousands of strikers.

 

 

The Titan Sub imploded near the wreckage of the Titanic, killing all aboard.

9. Titanic Sub Disaster: The tragic loss of the tourist submersible near the Titanic wreckage captivated the world.

 

 

People in favor of canceling student debt protest outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. A sharply divided Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debts for millions of Americans. Conservative justices were in the majority in Friday’s 6-3 decision that effectively killed the $400 billion plan that President Joe Biden announced last year. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

10. Student Loan Forgiveness Overturned: A Supreme Court decision struck down President Biden’s plan, affecting millions of Americans.

 

 

11. Twitter Becomes X: Elon Musk’s rebranding of the social media giant stirred controversy and pushback. The company under his leadership cut staff, reduced oversight, and led to a flood of advertisers leaving the network.

 

 

12. India’s Lunar Achievement: India’s Vikram lander from the Chandrayaan-3 mission made history by becoming the first spacecraft to land near the Moon’s south pole.

 

 

Refugees arriving from Nagorno-Karabakh in Goris, Armenia, on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. After decades of wars and tense stalemates, almost no one saw it coming: Azerbaijan seized Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenian control seemingly overnight. (Nanna Heitmann/The New York Times)

13. Azerbaijan’s Seizure of Nagorno-Karabakh: A significant geopolitical event affecting the Caucasus region.

 

 

14. Civil War in Sudan: The year brought unexpected turmoil and a shift away from the country’s democratic aspirations.

 

 

15. Australia’s Remarkable Species Recovery: In a significant win for conservation efforts, 29 species in Australia recovered from the brink of extinction.

 

 

16. Israel-Hamas Conflict: A significant escalation in the long-standing conflict had far-reaching implications, and global tensions rose considerably.

 

 

Pandemic illustration by Eleni Kalorkoti

17. Covid-19 Pandemic’s Official End: While surges continued, the pandemic’s official conclusion marked a turning point.

 

 

18. Wildfires in Maui: A devastating natural disaster killed over 100 people, destroyed the town of Lahaina, and brought attention to climate change.

 

 

19. Tech Industry Layoffs: A significant shakeup in the tech world with implications for the global economy.

 

 

20. King Charles’ Coronation: A historic and culturally significant event marking a new era in the British monarchy.

 

Looking Ahead to 2024:

As we step into 2024, we anticipate a year filled with advancements, challenges, and continued transformations. We might see further developments in global democracy, the impact of emerging technologies, and ongoing shifts in geopolitical power.

With the lessons of 2023 in mind, the world is bracing and hoping for a year of innovation, adaptation, and, hopefully, progress toward a more stable and prosperous future.

1 comment

  1. Dianne, you’re far too smart to support the wretched scumbag that is Trump. Let him deserve all of the hatred, distrust and bad luck that he has earned over his miserable life.

