Luxury Love: A Guide to Opulent Romantic Retreats for Honeymooners

Next to the wedding, a gorgeous honeymoon is something that most couples look forward to. For some, it may even be the part of the whole marital ritual they’re most excited about. 

Either way, a honeymoon should be nothing less than divine, especially if the happy couple has a penchant for earthly pleasures, which is what we’ll be focusing on. 

Knowing that you want to have a fabulous honeymoon is one thing, but choosing and planning how you want to bring it to life is another altogether. 

If you and your soon-to-be spouse are stuck on where to head for the honeymoon of the century, follow this guide for inspiration. 

 

The World’s Most Opulent Honeymoon Experiences 

From Japanese garden hotels to private beaches in Seychelles, here’s our list of seven show-stopping honeymoon retreat ideas for couples who want to go the extra mile after tying the knot:

 

Private Yacht Life In The Mediterranean 

Private yachts are the epitome of modern luxury, and sailing around the Mediterranean is the perfect place to enjoy all these majestic floating mini-hotels have to offer. With these opulent boats, you can have access to every luxury imaginable, from gourmet dining to designer bedrooms, state-of-the-art amenities, and everything in between. 

Another huge perk of honeymooning on a private yacht is that you get to see and experience more than one country along the way. Plus, you have total privacy and seclusion. 

IYC Yachts, Worldwide Boat, and Northrop & Johnson are just a few of the many top-tier companies that offer crewed superyacht charters in the Mediterranean. 

 

Serene Garden Ryokans In Japan 

A Ryokan is a traditional Japanese inn that immerses guests in a world of serene gardens, authentic Japanese food, luxury customs, and hospitality. These inns are globally renowned for their beauty and depth of experience. Ryokans feature peaceful, immaculately tended gardens along with exquisitely prepared meals, world-class hotel rooms, and a sense of true escape from the outside world. 

Many of the most luxurious Ryokans, such as Zabora, Kurashik, and Nishimuraya Honkan, also feature lavish hot springs and spa services that offer soothing treatments for the body and mind—–perfect for unwinding after your big day. 

 

Stunning Palaces In India 

India has some of the most interesting, colorful, and ancient palaces in the world, and many of them have been transformed into luxury hotels and destinations for people from all over the world to stay in. 

In addition to the many elaborate, romantic palaces you can stay at in India, the country offers no short supply of city vibrancy, fascinating cultures, delicious cuisine, and adventure opportunities for couples who want an active honeymoon experience. 

If you want truly world-class Indian palaces to live out your ancient royalty dreams, the best place to go is Rajasthan.

 

Private Beaches And Villas In The Seychelles 

If yachting isn’t for you, the option to experience private island life is still very much possible. The Seychelles is a renowned honeymoon destination for its pristine beaches, sublime sunsets, and constant supply of fresh seafood. 

There are also plenty of luxury accommodation options, such as the Four Seasons Resort, Constance Ephelia, and Six Senses Zil Pasyon, that make it an idyllic place to kick back, sun tan, and relax with your new spouse. 

Plus, with the beach on your doorstep, you can enjoy a range of activities such as swimming, snorkeling, and even dolphin-watching.

 

Adventurous Safari Lodges In South Africa 

Luxury African safari lodges offer some of the most extravagant honeymoon packages in the world. Complete with safari tours that will give you opportunities to observe endangered animals such as lions, elephants, and leopards from the safety of a private, guide-protected truck. 

These sophisticated accommodations also offer a variety of other exciting amenities, such as waterfall pools, spas, Michelin-star-worthy fine dining, and more. 

Our favorites include Simbavati Hilltop Lodge in the Kruger National Park, Singita Boulders Lodge in the Sabi Sands Private Game Reserve, and Royal Malewane in the Thornybush Private Game Reserve.

 

Foodie Tours In Italian Villas

If you and your partner love food as much as you love luxury living, Italy would be a great choice of destination for your honeymoon. Tuscany, in particular, is popular for its charming, opulent villas and private accommodation options draped against the backdrop of rolling green hills and sweet, fragrant air.

 

Natural Spas In Scandinavia 

A land of sharp contrast, Iceland and Greenland are excellent destinations for any couple who wants to experience luxury while watching the Northern Lights, staying in an ice hotel, or soaking up the natural thermal baths.

The luxury spas in Scandinavia make traveling there an unforgettable and deeply therapeutic experience, making your honeymoon as rejuvenating as it is romantic and luxurious. 

 

Tips For Making The Most Of An Extravagant Honeymoon 

  • Book well in advance – The most glamorous honeymoon-worthy retreats tend to fill up pretty quickly due to popular demand. In order to avoid disappointment, make sure you book early.
  • Balance relaxation with excitement – In most people’s eyes, the perfect honeymoon includes leisure time and activity time to explore the land and make new memories as a newly married couple.
  • Use a travel agent – Planning a luxury honeymoon can be a lot of admin – something nobody needs more of while already prepping for a wedding. Enlist the help of a professional and let them take care of all your bookings and travel requirements.
  • Schedule a surprise – If you want to make your opulent vacation even more special, consider surprising your partner in a way you know they’ll love. Plan a romantic meal in an exotic location, pack a few couples games to play in your luxury suite, or whisk them off for an adrenaline-filled adventure. 

 

Celebrate in Style  

The decision of what you want to do and where you want to go for your honeymoon is ultimately up to you and your partner, but getting a little help with how to make it as luxurious as possible is never a bad idea. After all, it’s the celebration of your marriage; it deserves a bit of special attention. 

With these tips and destination suggestions, you and your spouse-to-be can start planning a leisurely honeymoon fit for royalty. 

