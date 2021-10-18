Matt Steven’s Brilliant Series, Good Movies as Old Books

Artist and designer Matt Stevens is clearly a movie lover. He’s also a talented and creative graphic designer. And thankfully, he has lent his talent to this project, which has immortalized great movies into vintage book covers.

His impressive catalog runs the gamut, from modern classics like Mad Max: Fury Road to The Shawshank Redemption, to Back to the Future. The series is cleverly called Good Movies as Old Books.

We love the way he’s embodied the essence of the films into an old book design, capturing the vintage style of paperbacks and hardcovers from decades past. He even adds details like worn pages and creases, adding to the realistic nature of the books.

Really great work, make sure to follow his Instagram and website for more.

Images used with artist’s permission.