Mesmerizing Bookstore Feels Like Walking Into an Escher Drawing

fbpx
Featured Categories
3D
213 Posts
View Posts
Abstract
53 Posts
View Posts
Accessibility
2 Posts
View Posts
Adventure
7 Posts
View Posts
Advertising
73 Posts
View Posts
Africa
5 Posts
View Posts
AI
22 Posts
View Posts
Animals
498 Posts
View Posts
Animated GIF
78 Posts
View Posts
Animation
20 Posts
View Posts
Architecture
982 Posts
View Posts
Art
2166 Posts
View Posts
Artisan
65 Posts
View Posts
Automotive
224 Posts
View Posts
Best Gear
19 Posts
View Posts
Bicycles
23 Posts
View Posts
Biggest
1 Posts
View Posts
Birds
2 Posts
View Posts
Books
5 Posts
View Posts
Branding/Identity
254 Posts
View Posts
Camping
34 Posts
View Posts
Climate Change
828 Posts
View Posts
Clothing
74 Posts
View Posts
Cocktail Week
14 Posts
View Posts
Colors
962 Posts
View Posts
Concept Cars
14 Posts
View Posts
Craft
338 Posts
View Posts
Culture
106 Posts
View Posts
Dance
1 Posts
View Posts
Design
2346 Posts
View Posts
DIY
5 Posts
View Posts
Documentary Film
807 Posts
View Posts
Dogs
52 Posts
View Posts
Drink
116 Posts
View Posts
Drone
1 Posts
View Posts
Eco-Friendly
342 Posts
View Posts
Europe
49 Posts
View Posts
EV
83 Posts
View Posts
Family
30 Posts
View Posts
Fashion
164 Posts
View Posts
Finances
2 Posts
View Posts
Flowers
52 Posts
View Posts
Food
333 Posts
View Posts
Footwear
49 Posts
View Posts
Furniture
246 Posts
View Posts
Future
1038 Posts
View Posts
Games
1 Posts
View Posts
Garden
5 Posts
View Posts
Get Smarter
926 Posts
View Posts
Gifts
4 Posts
View Posts
Glass
1 Posts
View Posts
Gluten-Free
9 Posts
View Posts
Graphic Design
67 Posts
View Posts
History
311 Posts
View Posts
Home & Health
132 Posts
View Posts
How To
149 Posts
View Posts
Humor
582 Posts
View Posts
Iceland
19 Posts
View Posts
Illustration
253 Posts
View Posts
Infographic
126 Posts
View Posts
Interior Design
9 Posts
View Posts
Landscaping
4 Posts
View Posts
Leaders
166 Posts
View Posts
LEGO
21 Posts
View Posts
life
876 Posts
View Posts
Lighting
22 Posts
View Posts
Love
8 Posts
View Posts
Mid Century
2 Posts
View Posts
Miniature
1 Posts
View Posts
Moon
6 Posts
View Posts
Moss and Fog Shop
7 Posts
View Posts
motion graphics
36 Posts
View Posts
Movies
3 Posts
View Posts
Music
73 Posts
View Posts
Music Video
1 Posts
View Posts
National Parks
2 Posts
View Posts
Nature
1471 Posts
View Posts
Oldest
3 Posts
View Posts
Outer Space
251 Posts
View Posts
Pacific Northwest
11 Posts
View Posts
Packaging Design
91 Posts
View Posts
Painting
314 Posts
View Posts
Photography
1135 Posts
View Posts
Planet Earth
30 Posts
View Posts
Plants
42 Posts
View Posts
Politics
135 Posts
View Posts
Portland
42 Posts
View Posts
Pricey
3 Posts
View Posts
Product Design
951 Posts
View Posts
Retro Future
10 Posts
View Posts
Retro Futuristic
1 Posts
View Posts
Rocks
90 Posts
View Posts
Science
401 Posts
View Posts
Sculpture
763 Posts
View Posts
Shopping
64 Posts
View Posts
Skyscrapers
2 Posts
View Posts
Solar
3 Posts
View Posts
Stuff
552 Posts
View Posts
Surreal
355 Posts
View Posts
Sustainability
9 Posts
View Posts
Swim
3 Posts
View Posts
Technology
829 Posts
View Posts
Thoughts
472 Posts
View Posts
THROW
3 Posts
View Posts
Transportation
15 Posts
View Posts
Travel
1071 Posts
View Posts
Trees
113 Posts
View Posts
Uncategorized
3373 Posts
View Posts
Video/Film/Literature
520 Posts
View Posts
Yum
5 Posts
View Posts
Zen
82 Posts
View Posts

Mesmerizing Bookstore Feels Like Walking Into an Escher Drawing

There’s a bookshop, with narrow shelves crammed with books, the smell of dust and paper in the air. And then there’s a book buying experience, where the shop itself is the attraction.

The mesmerizing Dujiangyan Zhongshuge bookstore in China, is clearly the latter, with an interior that almost defies explanation or description.  We’re positive that photos don’t do the experience justice, either.

The interior uses a mirrored ceiling and reflective tile floor to give an illusion of floating, combined with arches that appear almost M.C. Escher-like. Display tables shaped like boats float atop the black floor, and wallpaper of book spines give the impression that millions and millions of titles line the shelves.

Located in Chengdu, it’s a testament to the power of creative interior design, and how clever choices can take a space from ordinary to something surreal and new. Design by  X+Living.

Learn more on their website.  Via Colossal:



The bookstore has over 80,000 books in stock, but also uses mirrors and images of books near the ceiling to give the appearance of nearly endless rows of books.

“In the city with over a thousand years of history, the designer has injected new vitality into this historical and cultural city with creating a paradise for bookworms, that is, the Dujiangyan Zhongshuge bookstore.”


Curving stairways and dramatic lighting add to the visual wonder of this book buying experience.



Related Topics

An award winning art, design, nature and travel site, bringing you the best content from around the world. Inspiration, every day. www.mossandfog.com

You May Also Like
1 comment
  1. Pingback: Mesmerizing Bookstore Feels Like Walking Into an Escher Drawing - Newz AI

Give us your thoughts

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: