Modern Office in Amsterdam Uses Over a Kilometer of Laser Cut Fabric for Expressive Design

Very cool use of material in this office design in Amsterdam, employing over a kilometer of fabric, which was laser cut to fall elegantly in pale blue waves.

A welcome break from the trend of light wood-paneling that so many modern offices have turned to, using fabric that adds depth, shading, and visual interest.

Via Dezeen:

Design studio Beyond Space has created an office interior in Amsterdam that doubles as a showroom using rippling laser-cut fabric to form cave-like spaces for working.

Created for Siersema Interieur, a studio that specialises in fabrics, Beyond Space looked to the nearby IJ-river to inform the design of the office in the Netherlands.