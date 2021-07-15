Modern Office in Amsterdam Uses Over a Kilometer of Laser Cut Fabric for Expressive Design

Very cool use of material in this office design in Amsterdam, employing over a kilometer of fabric, which was laser cut to fall elegantly in pale blue waves.
A welcome break from the trend of light wood-paneling that so many modern offices have turned to, using fabric that adds depth, shading, and visual interest.
Design studio Beyond Space has created an office interior in Amsterdam that doubles as a showroom using rippling laser-cut fabric to form cave-like spaces for working.
Created for Siersema Interieur, a studio that specialises in fabrics, Beyond Space looked to the nearby IJ-river to inform the design of the office in the Netherlands.